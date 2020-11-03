Police: Body found in Austin, may be missing Rochester man

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -- Police have recovered a body in Austin that is believed to be that of a missing Rochester man.

At about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, police were contacted by volunteers searching the Cedar River near Marcusen Park for 72-year-old David Janson, according to a news release from the Austin Police Department.

APD said the volunteers were family and friends of Janson. They reportedly told police they had found what they believed to be a body submerged in the river behind the Marcusen Park baseball stadium.

The Austin Fire Department also responded to the scene. Police said the body was recovered from the river and matched the last known description of Janson. Documents belonging to Janson were also located on his person, authorities said. APD said there were no signs of foul play, and the investigation is ongoing.

The body will be brought to Rochester for an autopsy.