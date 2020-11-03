REMATCH: Hagedorn and Feehan race for the First District once again

MANKATO, Minn. (KTTC) -- All eyes are on Minnesota's First Congressional District once again.

Rep. Jim Hagedorn and military veteran Dan Feehan are once again battling for the congressional seat. In 2018, Hagedorn beat Feehan by more than 1,300 votes. In 2016, Rep. Hagedorn narrowly lost to Gov. Tim Walz for the seat, by less than 1% of the vote. If history repeats itself, the Hagedorn vs. Feehan battle is the one to watch.

With pandemic safety restrictions, Rep. Hagedorn is having a small watch party at Charley’s Restaurant in Mankato. Whereas Feehan has opted not host a watch party due to the pandemic.

Both opponents have a history working in politics. Hagedorn is the son of former Congressman Tom Hagedorn. Rep. Hagedorn has been vying for the First District seat since 2010, when he first sought out the GOP endorsement, but lost to Randy Demmer. Hagedorn is from Blue Earth and grew up on a family farm near Truman, before moving to Washington, where he worked with the U.S. Treasury.

As for Hagedorn's challenger, Feehan is a fifth generation Minnesotan who grew up in Red Wing.

He served two years in the U.S. Army in Iraq. Feehan taught school in Chicago and Gary, Indiana before working with the Pentagon as an acting Asst. Secretary of Defense for military readiness in the Obama Administration.

Feehan said his experiences as a soldier and teacher taught him the impact public policy has on the lives of everyday people, and led him to want to become a policy maker.

He also promised to be an independent voice who will fight for policies that improve the lives of people here in southern Minnesota.

Hagedorn made headlines earlier this year for being the highest spending congressman in the country.

KTTC will have a crew in Mankato at Hagedorn's watch party and will have the latest numbers on both parties as they come in.

Tracking the @JimHagedornMN campaign tonight in Mankato. The Congressman is expected to arrive at Charley’s Restaurant & Lounge around 7 p.m. Rep. Hagedorn beat @danielfeehan by 1,300 votes in 2018. The two are facing off again. @KTTCTV @FOX47Roch pic.twitter.com/7INuQwO818 — Beret Leone (@grinandberet) November 3, 2020