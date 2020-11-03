Rochester City Council: Candidate Election Day coverage

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Some of the races Rochester residents have the opportunity decide on this Election Day is members of the city council, including city council president.

For city council president, Randy Staver's spot will be contested between Kathleen Harrington and Brooke Carlson. In the primary, Harrington took 42% of the vote and Carlson 35%. Carlson will hope to win some of the 23% that Vangie Castro won in the primary.

As of 10:46 pm, Carlson enjoyed a slim 51 to 48% lead over Harrington with just three-fourths of precincts reporting results.

In Ward 2, incumbent Michael Wojcik faces challenger Mark Bransford. Wojcik has over a decade of experience in city council, but his opponent says it's time for change and more accountability.

Wojcik commanded 44% of the vote during the primary compared to Bransford's 39%. However, with Denise Welte's 18% up for grabs, Bransford has a chance.

The incumbent Wojcik trailed Tuesday night with only 45% of votes compared to opponent Mark Bransford's 55%. As of 10:46 p.m., five of eight precincts had reported results.

Over in Ward 4, Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick enjoyed 49% of the vote during the primary. However, despite only getting 22%, Katrina Pulham has both Abel Brito's and PJ Calkins's voters to gain in a two-horse race.

As of Friday night, Kirkpatrick has a 56 to 43% lead over Pulham. Only one precinct has yet to report results.

For Ward 6, six candidates contested the primary which saw Molly Dennis gain 33% of the vote and Craig Ugland 24%. The two candidates live on the same street but have very different backgrounds. A South Dakota native, Molly Dennis said she plans to devote full-time to the city council position. Rochester native Craig Ugland is a realtor by trade and believes his experience makes him the ideal candidates for the ward.

Dennis holds a 52 to 48% lead over Ugland with only one of the eight precincts yet to report results.

Percentage of precincts reporting may not reflect the percentage of total votes cast for some races due to how early votes are tabulated.