‘Vote and get home,’ anxious voters say on Election Day

Americans lining up to vote on Election Day are exhausted from constant crises, on edge amid volatile political divisions and anxious about what’s to come. Along with those who cast ballots early, they say basic democratic foundations feel brittle: Will their vote count? Will the loser accept the result? Will the winner find a way to repair a sick and unsettled nation? Tensions are high as each side believes the other is threatening to usher in the end of America as we know it.