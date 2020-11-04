A look at what issues Minnesota and Iowa voters considered before casting a presidential vote

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) — Voters in the Midwest clearly had a lot to think about when making a decision on who to vote for in the 2020 presidential election.

In Minnesota, Joe Biden won the popular vote by 53 percent.

In Iowa, President Donald Trump won by 53 percent.

FOX 47’s used Vote Cast research for both states to see what voters considered when picking who they would vote for.

Would you say Donald Trump is honest and trustworthy? ( 877 respondents)

Minnesotans: 35% Yes, 64% No

Iowans: 36 % Yes, 64% No

Would you say Joe Biden is honest and trustworthy? ( 877 respondents)

Minnesotans: 55% Yes, 44% No

Iowans: 50% Yes, 49% No

“Part of it is people just sort of looking past what used to be behavior that they didn’t accept and sort of accepting the reality of, ‘this is the nature of politics,’” said Chad Israelson, KTTC political analyst.

Do you approve or disapprove of how Donald Trump has handled the coronavirus pandemic? (3546 respondents)

Minnesotans: 43% approve, 57% disapprove

Iowans: 50% approve, 50% disapprove

“I would have thought maybe that the Iowa and Minnesota polls might even be reversed. That Trump would even have an even less 50/50 coronavirus approval rating in Iowa, because it has definitely been trending much more red recently,” Israelson said.

One thing voters in both states agreed on is mask wearing.

Do you favor or oppose, requiring people to wear masks when around other people outside of their homes? (869 respondents)

Minnesotans: 75% in favor

Iowans: 70% in favor

Reports about foreign interference in the election also weighed on voters’ minds.

How concerned are you that interference by foreign governments might affect the outcome of this election? (574 respondents)

Minnesotans: 63% concerned

Iowans: 60% concerned

As as the nation waits for the final results Israelson hopes the count is done right.

“I would just tell people to be patient, and if you hired someone to fix your roof do you want it done fast or do you want it done right?” he said.