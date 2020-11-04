Cambodia’s prime minister in quarantine after Hungarian meet

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and four of his Cabinet members are in quarantine after meeting with a visiting envoy who later tested positive for the coronavirus. The Cambodian health ministry says all the tests so far were negative on Hun Sen and the other Cambodian officials, but their quarantine was a precaution. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto tested negative when he left Hungary on Monday and negative again while in Cambodia. He tested positive on his arrival in Thailand late Tuesday. Cambodia is urging everyone who came in contact with the Hungarian delegation to quarantine for two weeks as a precaution.