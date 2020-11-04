Candidates leading in Rochester council races talk about expected new roles

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- If the results as of Wednesday evening remain, the Rochester City Council experienced a shakeup Tuesday night.

Brooke Carlson narrowly edged out Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce President Kathleen Harrington for city council president with all precincts reporting.

"How we can bring us together at this critical moment, find those shared values and work together how we never have before?" asks Carlson.

That is one of the jobs Carlson faces.

"To make sure that all people who call Rochester home have the same opportunity to have the same upbringing and life here," said Carlson, who grew up in Rochester.

Harrington conceded the race Wednesday evening in a Facebook message.

This will be the first time in Rochester history where the mayor and city council president are both female.

Three of the six city council ward seats in Rochester were also on the ballot. Longtime incumbent Michael Wojcik lost to Mark Bransford in Ward 2.

"It's time for them to have a voice," said Bransford about his constituents. "I'm that voice."

He has plans for change and transparency at the local level.

"To grow the city in a balanced way so that we're not micro-focusing on downtown," said Bransford.

This plan includes more institutions in the city's plan for the future.

"Make sure that the school district is included in the comprehensive plan for growth," Bransford said. "My big pillar is housing. We have a huge gap in housing."

Those housing concerns are not just in Ward 2

"They are also concerned about food security so we'll work on that," said Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick, assumed winner of Ward 4. "Housing is a big issue."

Ward 4 also hosts many of the city's parks. Rochester residents voted for a park funding referendum increasing taxes for homeowners.

"I'm glad," Kirkpatrick said. "I hope that the referendum becomes refined so that people understand and that the city understands what people want in their parks."

The parks referendum will also benefit residents in Ward 6 where Molly Dennis was elected.

Tuesday night, she edged out neighbor Craig Ugland and celebrated her son's birthday.

"He went with me to the polls today," Dennis said. "On his birthday, he helped make that wish more a reality by helping fill in his mom's name on the ballot."

She plans to tackle the immediate problems facing residents in Ward 6.

"Affordable housing, transportation and access to resources, things that are vital to people to survive this pandemic," she listed.

Dennis plans to devote full-time to the position and hopes for more diversity and collaboration in Rochester.

"We want to be working together with the county and school board," Dennis said. "Make sure that everyone uses the creative minds of the town to get things done as efficiently as possible."

"It's about unity. It's about cohesiveness and getting everyone on board," Kirkpatrick said. "We're all a part of this community and we all have a voice."

Kirkpatrick says she is trying to find things in common with her fellow council members. Like Carlson, she works with non-profits. She attends the same church as Dennis and enjoys theater, just like Bransford.