ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A car crashed into the front of a Rochester pizzeria on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at the Little Caesars Pizza around 11:30 a.m., the owner told KTTC.

The store owner said no one was hurt and that the driver sped forward when he meant to hit reverse.

The owner believes the Little Caesars will be closed until at least next week.