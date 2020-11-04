Connecticut election worker tests positive for coronavirus

An election worker in New Haven, Connecticut, has tested positive for the coronavirus, leading to a dozen other workers being quarantined. Maritza Bond, the city’s public health director, says the infected employee has not been to work since last week after experiencing possible coronavirus symptoms and that offices in City Hall have been disinfected. The 12 people placed in quarantine were temporary employees who spent Tuesday in the city clerk’s office counting absentee ballots. City-Town Clerk Michael Smart has asked the secretary of the state’s office for support to ensure elections operations are completed Wednesday.