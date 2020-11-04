Cornerback crunch presents challenges for Zimmer, Vikings

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The on-field lessons continue in Minnesota with a group of an inexperienced cornerbacks also dealing with persistent injuries. Coach Mike Zimmer and the Vikings are leaning hard on multiple rookies and young players in their rebuilt defense. They pulled out a 28-22 victory at Green Bay on Sunday despite finishing with only two healthy cornerbacks left in the game. First-round draft pick Jeff Gladney is getting plenty of playing time and teachable moments. He was beaten twice for touchdown catches by Packers star Davante Adams.