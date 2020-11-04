Democrat Tina Smith beats Lewis for Senate

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota has won reelection, defeating Republican former U.S. Rep. Jason Lewis.

Smith was in the rare position of having to defend her seat for the second time in two years.

She was Gov. Mark Dayton’s lieutenant governor when he appointed her to the seat in 2017 after Sen. Al Franken resigned. Smith then won a special election in 2018 to complete Franken’s term.

Lewis is a one-term former congressman best known from his days as a talk radio host. He tied himself closely to the fate of President Donald Trump, who lost Minnesota to Joe Biden.