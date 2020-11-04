Democrats’ Senate drive halted by GOP; key races undecided

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats face increasingly long odds in the battle for Senate control. Republicans have brushed back multiple challengers to protect their majority, but it’s still too soon for the GOP to declare victory. In Michigan, Democrats have been spared a loss with Sen. Gary Peters beating back a tough challenge from Republican John James. Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine has held on, but other key races remain undecided. Securing the Senate majority will be vital for the winner of the presidency.