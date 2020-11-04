Doctor says Diego Maradona doing well after surgery

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The doctor who operated on Diego Maradona says the soccer great is recovering after surgery for bleeding in his skull. Dr. Leopoldo Luque says Maradona has no complications and described postoperative developments as “excellent.” Maradona had a subdural hematoma. That involves an accumulation of blood between a membrane and his brain. Luque says the problem likely was caused by an accident but Maradona said he doesn’t remember the event. Luque was cautious about when Maradona might be able to leave intensive care. He says progress is “day to day.”