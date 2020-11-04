Election splits Congress, GOP bolstered as Democrats falter

WASHINGTON (AP) — The election scrambled seats in the House and Senate but ultimately left Congress much like it began, deeply split. Voters resisted big changes despite the heated race at the top of the ticket for the White House. It’s an outcome that dampens Democratic demands for a bold new agenda, emboldens Republicans and almost ensures partisan gridlock regardless of who wins the presidency. Or perhaps, as some say, it provides a rare opening for across-the-aisle cooperation. Speaker Nancy Pelosi was on track to keep control of the House, but saw her Democratic majority shrinking and her leadership called into question. Republicans’ control of the Senate tilted their way as GOP senators fended off energized challengers, though a few races remained undecided Wednesday.