‘Groundhog Day here in Texas’: Biggest red state stays red

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A historic turnout of 11 million voters and an avalanche of spending in Texas did virtually nothing to change power in America’s biggest red state. The election results in Texas dealt another demoralizing blow to Texas Democrats who set massive expectations of victories that would shake the country. But they fell far short of their bid to flip the Texas House for the first time in 20 years and were on the brink of getting swept in congressional races.