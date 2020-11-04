Hy-Vee offering free breakfast for veterans and active-duty military on Veterans Day

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) — Hy-Vee has announced it will commemorate Veterans Day on Wednesday, Nov. 11, by offering a free breakfast to all veterans and active-duty military members.

The company says due to COVID-19 safety precautions, each breakfast will be individually packaged and available via contactless drive-thru in the store parking lot.

Hy-Vee expects to serve more than 90,000 meals on Veterans Day. During the event, veterans will also receive 10% off their grocery total when they shop at Hy-Vee on Nov. 11.

In addition, Hy-Vee has announced the start of Homefront Round Up, an annual fundraiser where the company teams up with customers to raise money to support veterans, active-duty military members and their families.

The fundraiser is held between Nov. 1 and Nov. 15 at more than 275 Hy-Vee stores.

In its eighth year, Hy-Vee Homefront Round Up invites customers to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar, or any other amount.

Donations are welcomed in-store or online through Aisles Online at hy-vee.com.

Hy-Vee will match all customer donations up to $100,000, with all proceeds benefiting Hope for the Warriors, Operation First Response, Puppy Jake Foundation and the American Red Cross.