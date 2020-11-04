Jittery public awaits fate of race in bitterly divided US

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — With a bitterly divided America failing to deliver a decisive result for either party, a jittery public is awaiting clarity over the fate of a race that remained too early to call. Across the country, sleep-deprived voters kept TV screens tuned to newscasts while refreshing maps checkered with blue and red that delivered no clear answers. Votes continued to be counted across the country and will be for days to come as both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden both remain short of the necessary 270 electoral votes to win.