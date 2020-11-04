Libya’s rivals urge Security Council to back cease-fire

CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations says Libya’s rivals have urged the Security Council to adopt a binding resolution to implement a cease-fire deal inked in Geneva last month. The call came as the two sides Tuesday concluded their first face-to-face talks inside Libya since last year’s attack on the capital by forces loyal to military commander Khalifa Hifter. The two sides agreed to meet again in the contested coastal city of Sirte later in November. Libya is split between a U.N.-supported government in the capital, Tripoli, and rival authorities based in the east. The country was plunged into chaos after the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed Moammar Gadhafi.