Minnesota reports 3,844 more COVID-19 cases, 91 in Olmsted County

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported in Wednesday's update that 3,844 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests. Ninety-one of the cases were reported in Olmsted County, MDH said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 160,923 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 15,263 health care workers, the Department reported. Health officials said 853 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

MDH said 136,457 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

The Department reported another 32,775 COVID-19 tests in Wednesday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 2,949,591. MDH said about 1,919,612 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

Health officials also reported in Wednesday's update that 31 more people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota. Nineteen of the people who died were reportedly residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 2,530 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, health officials reported. MDH said 1,760 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH said a total of 10,849 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 2,805 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

