Mississippi’s new magnolia flag starting to fly after vote

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A new Mississippi flag without Confederate images has begun flying in parts of the state just a day after more than 70% of voters approved the new design. The new flag features a magnolia encircled by stars and the phrase “In God We Trust.” Officials raised the flag Wednesday outside Hattiesburg City Hall and on the campus of the University of Mississippi. Unofficial results show the new flag received a majority of votes in all but two counties. The new flag replaces one that had the Confederate battle emblem. Legislators retired the old flag in June as the U.S. was dealing with issues of racial injustice.