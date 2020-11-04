Near-record temperatures continue all week long

High temperatures once again fell just short of tying the record warm high temperature at the Rochester International Airport. As of 5 p.m, the high in Rochester, today was 73° which is just 1° shy of the previous record set in 2008. We'll have several more chances this week to get within a couple of degrees of the record high.





Temperatures will be within 2-3° of tying record high temperatures through Saturday. Highs are expected in the upper 60s and lower 70s through Sunday. Sunny skies will continue with strong southerly winds. Notice next Tuesday and Wednesday, we'll deal will below-average temperatures early next week.

Showers stay out of the forecast until late Sunday into Monday morning. Isolated showers will continue through Monday afternoon with a slight chance for a rain/snow mix into early Tuesday morning. High temperatures next week will be completely different than what we are experiencing now. Highs will drop back into the middle and lower 30s for highs on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nick