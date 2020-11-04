New Rochester City Council president discusses election win, future plans

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester native Brooke Carlson has been elected the new Rochester City Council president. She spoke Wednesday about her win, her new role and her plans moving forward.

Carlson grew up in Rochester. Both of her parents worked for Mayo Clinic. She said she grew up having a privileged life, and she became inspired to serve others.

"I want people of all different walks of life to know that they have a place at the table," Carlson said.

After living in St. Paul for a few years, she and her husband moved back to Rochester to be closer to family, and to raise their two young boys. She has a background in urban planning, public health and human services. She runs the Rochester Area Non-profit Consortium. She's also a small business owner.

Carlson said a priority she has as city council president is to improve communication between city offices and organizations.

"I've been in touch with the mayor today, and there's a lot of energy around the new opportunity and around the leadership transition," Carlson said. "It's not only within the city, but within our partner organizations and within our new school board representatives. So how can we bring us together right now during this critical moment, and find those shared values and work together in a way that we never have before?"

Carlson defeated Kathleen Harrington for the city council president position left open by Randy Staver who decided not to seek reelection.

The city council will see some other new faces as well. Carlson said she's excited to see what everyone has to bring to the table.