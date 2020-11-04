Olmsted County deputy injured in altercation with man in court

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A 52-year-old Olmsted County deputy was injured on Monday after an altercation with a man appearing in court.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said that on Monday shortly before 3 p.m., a judge in court room 3 asked deputies to assist with a man who needed to be taken into custody. According to the Sheriff's Office, the man failed a drug test which violated his probation.

Upon being told he was going to be arrested, Anthony Carman, 41, of St. Paul reportedly started to resist. The Sheriff's Office said additional deputies arrived to help with the arrest, and Carman became more aggressive, pushing the 52-year-old deputy against a wall. The deputy hit his head, leaving a bump. He did not require medical attention.

Carman is facing felony assault charges. The deputy is a 28-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office.