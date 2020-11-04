Pangolin patrol: Volunteer team rescues endangered animals

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The traumatized pangolins arrive at a Johannesburg wildlife clinic emaciated and badly injured. They are the lucky ones. Rescued from poachers, they will survive thanks to the dedication of a volunteer team of veterinarians and wildlife experts who tend their wounds, feed them and coax them back to health before releasing them into safe reserves. They are unique creatures; the world’s only mammals with scales. They’re sometimes called scaly anteaters, although they’re not related. Like armadillos, they can roll up into an armored ball. Amazingly, their tongues can be longer than their bodies. Pangolins aren’t well known and yet they are among the most poached and illegally trafficked animal in the world.