Pope returns to private library for audience as virus surges

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis is urging people to follow recommendations from governments and health authorities to prevent coronavirus infections as he returned to his private library for his Wednesday general audience amid a surge of infections in Europe. The Vatican announced last week that Francis was suspending public audiences and would celebrate all upcoming liturgies without throngs of faithful present. This came after someone who attended his Oct. 21 audience tested positive. Francis held his audience Wednesday in his private library with around 10 priests on hand to translate summaries of his catechism lesson, which was livestreamed. It was the same setup Francis used during the Vatican’s nearly three-month COVID-19 lockdown.