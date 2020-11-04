Republicans flip one House seat in Iowa and push for another

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Republicans in Iowa have flipped one U.S. House seat and are competing in a tight race to pick up another. Republicans were guaranteed to control at least two of Iowa’s four seats when the House reconvenes in January, up from the one they held during the current two-year session. Republican Ashley Hinson defeated first-term Democratic Rep. Abby Finkenauer in the district that includes Cedar Rapids and much of northeast Iowa. Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks was competing to flip a second seat that came open with the retirement of Democrat Dave Loebsack. Miller-Meeks’ race against Democrat Rita Hart remained too close to call Wednesday.