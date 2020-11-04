Sen. Smith reacts to re-election

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- DFL Senator Tina Smith won re-election in a close race against Republican talk-show host Jason Lewis.

Smith, a former lieutenant governor under Mark Dayton, was appointed to fill Al Franken's Senate seat after he resigned in 2018.

She then won a special election later that year and has now secured a full six year term.

Smith says she believes Minnesotans want a leader who gets something done, something she has done in just a few years in Washington.

"I think it's why I've been able to pass a dozen of my bills and provisions into law even with a Republican Senate and a Republican president. People want to know that you're working for them, trying to accomplish things and not just going to Washington to argue," Smith said. "I'm going to continue that approach for the next six years. I will keep on working on healthcare, lowering cost of prescription drugs, expanding access to mental healthcare, keep on working what we can do to support rural economies with broadband and rural hospitals, continue to listen and work for Minnesotans.

The senator says she is confident she can work with both Democrats and Republicans to tackle pressing issues for Minnesota.