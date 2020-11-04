Sports venues across country in play on Election Day

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson cast her vote in a drop box at the Detroit Pistons’ training facility. About 12 hours later, she saw ballots roll into Ford Field for double checking. The coronavirus pandemic put stresses on the general election, so professional sports teams stepped up to offer their stadiums, arenas and practice facilities as socially distant spaces to vote and conduct other election-related activities. Twenty-plus NBA teams and half of the NFL’s 32 franchises provided a place for people to vote or assisted with the process in other ways.