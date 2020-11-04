There’s no winner in the presidential race. That’s OK

WASHINGTON (AP) — America woke up Wednesday morning without a winner of the presidential election. That’s OK. Critical battleground states including Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania remain without declared winners, making the race between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden too close to call. In a year turned upside down by the coronavirus pandemic, many states made it easier to vote by mail, and millions chose to do so rather than venturing out to cast ballots in person. That means a slowdown in results being tabulated. That doesn’t means there is anything wrong with the results, only that the country won’t know who won the presidential election for awhile.