UPDATE: Body found in Austin identified as missing Rochester man

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Rochester Police Department said on Wednesday that the body found in Austin Tuesday afternoon is David Janson of Rochester.

At about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, police were contacted by volunteers searching the Cedar River near Marcusen Park for the 72-year-old Rochester man, according to a news release from the Austin Police Department.

They reportedly told police they had found what they believed to be a body submerged in the river behind the Marcusen Park baseball stadium.

Police said the body was recovered from the river and matched the last known description of Janson. Documents belonging to Janson were also reportedly located on his person.

The body will be brought to Rochester for an autopsy. RPD said foul play is not suspected. The Austin Police Department is investigating.