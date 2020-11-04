Virus crisis in Belgium shows more signs of abating

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium, proportionally still the worst-hit nation in Europe when it comes to coronavirus cases, says there are increasing signs that a turning point in the crisis was drawing close. A virologist said Wednesday “the high-speed train is slowing down” and that hospital admissions are increasing at a lower rate. The announcement came in the wake of increased measures over the past few weeks with bar and restaurant closures capped by a partial lockdown, which started Monday and put further restrictions on gatherings and forced non-essential shops to shut.