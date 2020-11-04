Powerful blast, fire at India chemicals warehouse kills 12

NEW DELHI (AP) — An Indian rescue official says 12 people have been killed after a powerful blast and a fire at a warehouse storing chemicals. National Disaster Response Force spokesman Krishan Kuma said Wednesday that 12 bodies were recovered from the warehouse of a cotton factory on the outskirts of Ahmedabad in western Gujarat state. Television images showed several workers fleeing the warehouse grounds. Poor safety standards are a frequent cause of fires in India. In December last year, a fire believed to be caused by an electrical short circuit engulfed a building in New Delhi. At least 43 people were killed.