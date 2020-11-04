Wednesday’s Scores

Wednesday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Avail Academy def. Liberty Classical, 25-9, 25-6, 25-15
Concordia Academy def. St. Croix Prep, 25-9, 25-6, 25-9
Eastview def. Apple Valley, 25-10, 25-15, 25-12
Lakeville North def. Rosemount, 25-9, 25-16, 25-17
Minneapolis Henry def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 20-25, 25-17, 25-21, 16-25, 15-9
Minneapolis Southwest def. Minneapolis Edison, 25-10, 25-19, 25-10
Minnetonka def. Hopkins, 25-8, 25-12, 25-11
North St. Paul def. South St. Paul, 25-4, 25-14, 25-19
Simley def. Mahtomedi, 25-14, 25-17, 25-19
St. Paul Highland Park def. St. Paul Washington, 25-9, 25-8, 25-12
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/