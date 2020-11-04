 Skip to Content

Wednesday’s Scores

8:26 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Avail Academy def. Liberty Classical, 25-9, 25-6, 25-15

Concordia Academy def. St. Croix Prep, 25-9, 25-6, 25-9

Eastview def. Apple Valley, 25-10, 25-15, 25-12

Lakeville North def. Rosemount, 25-9, 25-16, 25-17

Minneapolis Henry def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 20-25, 25-17, 25-21, 16-25, 15-9

Minneapolis Southwest def. Minneapolis Edison, 25-10, 25-19, 25-10

Minnetonka def. Hopkins, 25-8, 25-12, 25-11

North St. Paul def. South St. Paul, 25-4, 25-14, 25-19

Simley def. Mahtomedi, 25-14, 25-17, 25-19

St. Paul Highland Park def. St. Paul Washington, 25-9, 25-8, 25-12

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

