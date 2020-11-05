Austin man sentenced to more than 9 years for robbing Lime Springs bank

LIME SPRINGS, Iowa (KTTC) -- The Austin man who robbed a small town Iowa bank is going to federal prison for more than nine years.

Luis Vega, 28, walked into the Cresco Union Savings Bank in Lime Springs last September.

He was wearing a ski mask as he threatened bank employees with a pistol, according to investigators. He took nearly $7,000 from the bank.

Law enforcement arrested Vega nearly three hours later. Officers said he drove his own truck to the robbery, which made it easier to find him.

In addition to his prison sentence, Vega must also pay $6,869 in restitution to the bank. He will also have to serve a five-year term of supervised release after his time in prison.