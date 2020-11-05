Border wall case defendant asks to move trial to Colorado

NEW YORK (AP) — A businessman charged with cheating investors in a southern border wall fundraising scam along with a former chief strategist for President Donald Trump wants a judge to move his trial to Colorado. A lawyer for Timothy Shea filed legal arguments with the Manhattan judge on Thursday. The lawyer cited the coronavirus and that Shea was only in New York City once as a child to see a Yankees game among reasons why his trial should be moved. An indictment alleges Shea let co-defendants move money through a shell company he controlled to hide from donors that some money was being paid to ex-Trump strategist Steve Bannon and others. Shea and Bannon have pleaded not guilty. A May trial is scheduled.