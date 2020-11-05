CAMPUS DIARIES: Counseling services, mental wellness programs adapt amid COVID-19 pandemic

DECORAH, Iowa (KTTC) -- Campus Diaries correspondent Abbe Lacey discusses adjustments in the counseling services office at Luther College, as well as new programs offered to students participate in to combat mental well-being challenges. She also shares new self care techniques.

Campus Diaries is a special KTTC project giving you a window into the lives of college students as they navigate a new and changing learning environment amid the COVID-19 pandemic. We're following our campus diarists as they show us how student life has changed. Follow along for updates on our Campus Diaries page.