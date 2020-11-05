Disabled hold rally in Belarus to demand president step down

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — About 200 disabled people have rallied in the Belarusian capital, continuing a nearly three-month wave of protests triggered by the disputed reelection of the country’s authoritarian leader. More than 15,000 people have been arrested since the protests erupted after President Alexander Lukashenko’s reelection to a sixth term in the Aug. 9 election, which was widely seen as rigged. Daily protests in Belarus have continued despite arrests and intimidation by the government. Around 200 disabled protesters marched Thursday across Minsk’s central avenue chanting “Go away!” and “Your time is over!” to demand Lukashenko’s resignation. Several people were detained.