ELECTION STRESS: Mayo doctor offers solutions

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Mayo Clinic says 68 % of American adults are stressed about the 2020 presidential election. In 2016, 52% percent of Americans were stressed for that election year.

"Stressed, anxious and I think a lot of people are feeling that way", said Derek Cervenka, a Rochester resident.

Dr. Robert Bright, a Mayo psychologist says there are ways to know if you have election stress disorder.

"The marker for that is impairment. If it's really starting to impact you and impair your ability to function. If your not able to get out of bed because you are so impacted by this. And I am not kidding, [if] you're literally unable to get out of bed because of this, you can't stop crying you're not eating, you're not sleeping," he said.

Bright also said those with this anxiety disorder can take their anger out on others.

"You are yelling at your partner, and the relationship is really becoming imperiled because of your irritability. You're snappy at work, you're cutting people off in traffic and really getting into road rage incident. Then, there's been a tipping point there and you're in trouble," Bright said.

Bright said within the last couple of months there's been a surge of alcohol use between his clients. He doesn't suggest people use liquor to alleviate stress.

"Limit those conversations that are causing you anxiety and stress. Reach out hand out with friends who aren't going to bring all this [political] stuff up. Go for a long bike ride, go for a long walk, go for a run, and ground yourself in the now," he said.

Other suggestions are to avoid checking the polls constantly, listen to music, watch movies, read or participate in spiritual activities; if that calms you.

"Take some deep breaths. Feel yourself sitting in the chair your sitting in, actually be here in this moment. Go take a warm bath," Bright said.

"We have a big friend group thread. And talking back and forth has been sort of cathartic," Cervenka said.

"I think that one thing that has really been beneficial is that the weather's been so beautiful since election day," said Chad Israelson, KTTC political analyst.

Another thing the doctor suggests is to live in the moment.

"Anxiety is a disorder of tomorrow. It's the fear of what might come. But we don't live in the future, what we got is now," Bright said.