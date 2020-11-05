EXPLAINER: What effect could lawsuits have on the election?New
While Americans wait to hear who will be their next president, President Donald Trump’s campaign has filed lawsuits in three key states where the race hasn’t been called yet — Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia. But here’s what Colleen Long, who is leading Associated Press coverage of the legal challenges, says: To really affect the outcome of the election, the lawsuits would have to meet certain conditions. And for now, none of them do.