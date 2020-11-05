Final votes confirm New Zealand won’t legalize marijuana

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand won’t be legalizing marijuana after the final votes in a referendum failed to change the result from election night — although it got close. The referendum to legalize the drug ended up with 48% in favor and 51% against, a tightening from the election-night split of 46% in favor and 53% against. The special votes counted after the Oct. 17 election included those cast overseas and accounted for about 17% of the total vote. The final tally also gave Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her liberal Labour Party a slightly increased majority. It is the first time any single party has commanded a majority in Parliament since New Zealand introduced a proportional system 24 years ago.