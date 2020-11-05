In NYC, marking 50th anniversary of Pride, no matter what

NEW YORK (AP) — There were protests, and rainbow flags, and performances — it was LGBTQ Pride, after all. But what is normally an outpouring on the streets and in the venues of New York City looks a little different this year, thanks to social distancing rules required by the coronavirus. The performances were virtual, the flags were flying in emptier than normal spaces, and the protesters were mostly masked. The disruption caused by the virus would be an aggravation in any year, but particularly in this one, the 50th anniversary of the first Pride march in New York City.