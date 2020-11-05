No. 1 Clemson visits No. 4 Notre Dame in rare top-5 ACC game

In what could be the first of several meetings between the two this season, the winner puts itself in the driver’s seat for a berth in the ACC title game and the College Football Playoff. Even with Trevor Lawrence sidelined by COVID-19, the Tigers rallied from 18-points down to beat Boston College 34-28 behind true freshman D.J. Uiagalelei. The Irish’s 22-game home winning streak is tied for second among active streaks behind Clemson’s 27.