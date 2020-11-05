Responding to online claims, Arizona election officials say Sharpie use won’t invalidate ballots

(KPNX/NBC News) -- Arizona election officials are debunking a claim by Trump supporters that their ballots were voided because they were filled out with a Sharpie marker.

The controversy is centered in Maricopa County, where voters claimed they were targeted at their polling centers for supporting Trump and given Sharpies to fill in their ballots.

On Wednesday, an attorney filed suit on behalf of several voters in the county alleging the use of the permanent marker disenfranchised voters.

Arizona election officials say voting with a Sharpie would have no impact on the votes being recorded by tabulation machines, and if there was an issue, there is a process that would keep the ballots from being canceled out.

"That is not a concern because we have new tabulation equipment that only reads the oval, and we have offset columns on the ballot," says Erika Flores of the Maricopa County Elections Department. "So even with that bleed-through, it's not filling out the oval on the other side."

