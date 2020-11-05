Shell to close Louisiana oil refinery that employs hundreds

CONVENT, La. (AP) — The Shell energy company has announced it is closing one of its refineries between Baton Rouge and New Orleans, after failed attempts to sell the facility. The refinery in Convent can process 240,000 barrels of crude oil per day. It employs nearly 700 workers and 400 contract workers, who will be affected by the closure that is expected to start in mid-November. Shell spokesman Curtis Smith said the decision is part of its global strategy to invest in sites positioned for the transition to a low-carbon future. Reports say the company plans to consolidate its assets by 2025 from 14 sites into six energy parks worldwide.