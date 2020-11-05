The 60s and 70s will continue through the weekend

For the third consecutive day, high temperatures were within one to two degrees of tying the high-temperature record for that date. Temperatures today fell just shy of the 71° mark but we still have several more chances at reaching near records this week!

High temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s Friday through Sunday. The previous high-temperature record at the Rochester International Airport is 73° for both Friday and Saturday. We'll get pretty close to those records this week. Strong winds will be one of the driving forces of the warm temperatures this weekend. Winds will be out of the south-southwest around 10-30 mph. Falling temperatures will be likely next week!

Temperatures will drop into the lower 60s on Monday and then fall nearly 30-degrees on Tuesday. A strong cold front will sweep across the upper Midwest and will bring cold Canadian air into SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the middle 30s with highs the rest of the week in the lower 40s. Enjoy the warmth while it's here!

Nick