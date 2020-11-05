Things to do: Scandinavian fun in Spring Grove

SPRING GROVE, Minn. (KTTC) -- When you think of Spring Grove, something sweet likely comes to mind - Spring Grove Soda Pop. Who doesn't love a glass bottle filled with rhu-berry, strawberry or creamy orange soda? So have a sip or two while exploring this beautiful Scandinavian community in southeast Minnesota.

Charlene Selbee is a freelance reporter for the Fillmore County Journal. She has some great suggestions to enjoy Spring Grove. She starts off our adventure with a hike at the Norwegian Ridge Birding and Nature Trails followed by a stop to fuel up at the deli at Red's IGA. You can visit Minnesota's first Norwegian settlement at Giants of the Earth Heritage Center, and then cap off your adventure at RockFilter Distillery.

We'll feature another local adventure next Thursday on the KTTC News at Noon. Also, be sure to check out some great ideas for fun on our Things to Do page.