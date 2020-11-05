Two dead, another injured in Apple Valley shooting

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — A shooting in a Twin Cities suburb has left two people dead and a third injured. Apple Valley police say officers were called to an apartment building shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday on reports of gunfire and a man in a hallway with a handgun. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man in a hallway with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive. Officers found a second victim with a gunshot wound in a nearby apartment. The woman as pronounced dead at the scene. Police entered another apartment and found a man they described as a suspect dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.