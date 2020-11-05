Verdict in landmark Russian doping case expected this year

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The Court of Arbitration for Sport says a verdict in the landmark doping case that could strip Russia of its identity at the Olympics is expected within two months. CAS says it was “anticipated” the ruling “will be notified to the parties by the end of this year.” The CAS statement comes after a four-day hearing for a dispute between the World Anti-Doping Agency and its Russian affiliate. The Russian agency was ruled non-compliant in December. WADA’s requested punishments included a ban on Russia’s flag, anthem and team name at next year’s Tokyo Olympics, the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, and other major sporting events like the World Cup in soccer.