Vikings try to maintain momentum, winning streak vs. Lions

The Minnesota Vikings are coming off a convincing win at NFC North leader Green Bay, trying to continue their turnaround and beat Detroit for the sixth straight time. The Lions were beaten by 20 points last week by Indianapolis. The Vikings have lost five straight games at home. Their last win at U.S. Bank Stadium was against the Lions, a 20-9 decision on Dec. 8, 2019. Lions running back Adrian Peterson returns to Minnesota, where he played the first 10 years of his career. He’s the all-time leading rusher for the Vikings.