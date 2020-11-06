Colombia president, ex-rebels meet to curb ongoing violence

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian President Iván Duque’s government and former guerrillas who signed an historic peace deal four years ago ending Latin America’s longest-running conflict are pledging to work together to stop violence against ex-combatants. The head of state – a critic of the accord – welcomed a group of ex-rebels to the presidential palace Friday, less than a week after a caravan of over 200 former combatants arrived in the capital to raise awareness about ongoing violence. Both sides emerged from meeting declaring progress, with the government vowing to hold meetings with ex-rebels in various parts of the country where they are starting businesses and embarking on life as civilians.